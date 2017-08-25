Neymar will surpass Messi and Ronaldo - Ranieri

The 25-year-old broke records with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he will cement himself as an icon, according to the Nantes coach

Neymar will eventually pass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in the world, according to Claudio Ranieri.

The Brazil star has made an impressive start to life at Paris Saint-Germain after his €222 million summer move from Barcelona.

Former Santos star Neymar has long been hailed as a future Ballon d'Or winner and made the shock switch to the French capital to improve his chances of doing so.

The 25-year-old started with a goal and an assist in his Ligue 1 debut against Guingamp before netting two and setting up another one in the following week as he masterminded a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

Ranieri, now coach of Nantes, believes it is just the beginning for Neymar at PSG, as he expects him to win the Ballon d'Or and progress beyiond ex-Barca team-mate Messi and Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

"I think like everyone else. He's a great player," the Italian said on Thursday.

"After Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he will win the Ballon d'Or in the future. I think that gently, he will beat them, because he's very young,"

Messi, 30, has already won the award five times in his career while 32-year-old Ronaldo has won four.