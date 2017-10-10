Neymar vs Edinson Cavani row is a good thing for PSG, claims Marquinhos

Neymar (l) and Edinson Cavani appeared to put the rift behind them in a subsequent match against Bordeaux: AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos believes the spat between world record signing Neymar and club stalwart Edinson Cavani has been a good thing for the Ligue 1 side.

The two forwards fell out a fortnight ago as PSG were awarded a penalty in a league match against Lyon.

While there were reports of a huge rift – with established players said to be siding with Cavani and the club’s hierarchy with Neymar – Marquinhos insisted the competition is healthy.





"The conflict with Cavani is normal," he said ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier with Chile on Tuesday.

"It's a good problem for the coach to have two players with that responsibility, who want to be a part of that moment.

"They are two great players and it's all fitting together in the best way."

PSG’s board were forced to deny they offered Cavani a €1m bonus to relinquish penalty-taking duties following an explosive report in the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“PSG formally denies reports which say Cavani would abandon penalties in exchange for the automatic payment of a bonus,” the club said in a statement.

Dani Alves, another compatriot of Neymar's and one of his few allies at the club, is said to have organised a team-bonding session to close the rift but that it ended being “as animated as a funeral wake”.

But Marquinhos has denied there is any ill will towards Neymar and says the squad will rally around their new teammate.

"Neymar's reception was one of the best. He's adapting quickly, he has new objectives and I think the Brazilians have helped. In my case, that helped a lot," he said.

"He's always looking for more, he always wants to improve and to have new goals and that's what he went to look for in Paris. We'll help him."