‘Neymar won’t care who’s in Bayern’s goal’ – Maier plays down Neuer absence

The 1974 World Cup winner has backed Sven Ulreich to stand in effectively for the Germany keeper - even in Wednesday's crunch European match-up

Bayern Munich legend Sepp Maier does not think Manuel Neuer’s injury is as dramatic a setback as it has been portrayed in some quarters.

The Germany No.1 sustained an injury to his left foot and was forced to undergo surgery earlier in the week that will see him sidelined until January, leaving Sven Ulreich to keep goal.

The 29-year-old former Stuttgart shot-stopper is liable to be given the responsibility of the gloves when the Bundesliga champions tackle Paris Saint-Germain in France on Wednesday, and ex-goalkeeper Maier does not believe that Unai Emery’s side will pay any particular attention as to who is between the sticks for FCB.

“Let’s be honest, Neymar won’t care who’s in Bayern’s goal,” the 1974 World Cup winner told TZ.

“For Bayern, Neuer’s injury isn’t that dramatic because they still have a very good goalkeeper with Ulreich.

“No-one on this earth is irreplaceable, at least in the short term. Over a longer period, it’s another issue, but I’m not pessimistic. Ulreich has already played well during Neuer’s recent absence.”

Ulreich has played four matches this season and has conceded three goals. Neuer, meanwhile, let in two during the same playing time.