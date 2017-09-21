Neymar wouldn't have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan

Former Uruguay star Diego Forlan was unhappy with Neymar for his treatment of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani.

Neymar would never have treated Lionel Messi the way he did Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani, according to Diego Forlan.

Neymar and Cavani argued over who would take a penalty during their team's 2-0 win over Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Cavani eventually won that battle, but saw his spot-kick saved by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Forlan, the former Uruguay and Atletico Madrid star, feels his countryman Cavani deserved better, saying Neymar would never have done similar to Messi at Barcelona.

"[Cavani] deserves respect," he told Radio Sport 890.

"He has been scoring goals for years and taking penalties, there has to be respect.

"Neymar would not have done that to Messi. He did not want Cavani to take the penalty. He was like a little boy annoying him."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied any talks of a rift between PSG's star duo.

Despite the penalty disagreement, PSG have made a flying start to the season – winning eight straight matches in all competitions.