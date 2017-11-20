NFD Week 11 Review: Highlands maintain their lead at the top

Highlands Park stretch their lead to three points at the top, AmaTuks miss opportunity to heap pressure on Highlands Park and drop to third place

BLACK LEOPARDS vs. MTHATHA BUCKS

Black Leopards earned a morale boosting 2-0 victory over Mthatha Bucks at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday. The win sees the hosts leapfrog Bucks to tenth place whilst the away team’s season descends into further chaos with this defeat. The defeat sees Bucks drop to eleventh place.

RICHARDS BAY FC vs. WITBANK SPURS

Richards Bay drawing streak continued when they limped to a 0-0 draw against Witbank Spurs during their home game at Umhlathuze Sports Complex. The away side will feel they have lost here, as a win would have seen them jump to fifth place if they won. Whilst the home side see themselves remain the basement spots with after this result at fourteenth place.

UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA vs. UBUNTU FC

Promotion hopefuls, University of Pretoria missed a great chance to further enhance their aspirations of being top dogs in the NFD and add pressure on the leaders, Highlands Park by stuttering to a 0-0 draw against bottom side, Ubuntu FC at ABSA AmaTuks Stadium, Pretoria. Shaun Bartlett’s side will see this game as the one that got away whilst the away team remain in the foot of the table with this result. The draw saw AmaTuks drop to third place.

MBOMBELA UNITED vs. TTM FC

Mbombela United empathically dispatched TTM FC 3-0 at Kanyamazane Stadium, Mbombela on Saturday. The win propelled the home side to second place, three points behind the log leaders, Highlands Park and further indicated, they will be in the running to fight for promotion this season. On the other hand, after this result, away team slipped to eighth place after this trashing.

ROYAL EAGLES vs. REAL KINGS FC

Real Kings FC romped to a 3-0 win over Royal Eagles at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg. This win for Real Kings sees them to jump to fifth place, five points behind the pace setters, Highlands Park. The hosts defeat sees them being condemned to the drop zone even more.