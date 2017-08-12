NFF coaching recruitment standard is low, says Ladan Bosso

The country's football ruling body is recruiting to fill some vacant coaching posts but the veteran coach has faulted their criteria

President, Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Ladan Bosso says the recruitment standard set for intending national teams' coaches is low.

The Nigeria Football Federation had requested for applications having declared vacant at the U17, U20, U23 men, and women teams, with Caf C license certificates as minimum requirements.

But Bosso, who double as El Kanemi Warriors gaffer insists the coaching recruitment criterion required is low, urging the nation's football body to raise the bar.

“We have categories of national teams; so also we have categories of coaches in this country too – that is the standard all over the world," Bosso told TheNation .

"So we will advise the NFF through the Technical Committee that they should categorize the coaches according to the national teams’ categories.

“We have over 150 coaches with CAF B license in the country and we have over 300 coaches with CAF C license while we have 45 coaches with CAF A license.

"So, therefore, we expected that the applicants for the head coach of the U17, U20, and U23 must possess CAF A license while their assistants should have at least CAF B licenses.

“The assistants’ coaches of the U-20 and U17 should possess CAF B and C licenses respectively with vast experiences. We as an association ready to accept responsibility for the coaches’ performances good or bad if the NFF yield to our advice,” he concluded.