NFF confirm Corsica and Togo friendlies for Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr’s men will face the Hawks and the French Island nation according to the country’s football ruling body

Nigeria's senior national team will face Corsica and Togo in international friendlies billed for France, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed on Thursday.

Gernot Rohr's men face both countries as part of their preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier clash with South Africa next month in Uyo.

The team's chief coach Salisu Yusuf will depart the country alongside goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu, plus home–based quartet of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun on May 22.

The three-time African kings, who are expected to arrive France on May 22 will confront Corsica on Friday, May 26 at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio.

Six days later, they will face Togo at the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret in Paris.

The Super Eagles face Bafana Bafana in the Afcon 2019 qualifier opener at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10.