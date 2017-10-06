NFF’s special wine to celebrate World Cup qualification revealed

Expect an extravagant celebration should the Super Eagles beat Zambia to earn a 2018 Fifa World Cup berth.

Gernot Rohr’s men take on the Chipolopolo on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, knowing that a draw at least would guarantee their passage to Russia.

Should that happen, the Nigeria Football Federation will throw up a luxury bash with special bottles of wine.

