NFL agrees to meet with lawyer of former cheerleaders

The NFL has agreed to meet with the lawyer representing two former cheerleaders who recently filed discrimination claims against the league.

Sara Blackwell, the lawyer who represents former New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis and former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ware, sent a unique proposal last month saying the cheerleaders will settle for $1 each if the league agrees to meet with the group of cheerleaders.

Although the NFL is willing to listen to recommendations to improve workplace conditions, The New York Times have reported it did not accept the cheerleaders' proposal to drop their gender-discrimination complaints for $1 each by Friday's deadline.

"As we said before, our office is working with the clubs in sharing best practices and employment-related processes that will support club cheerleading squads within an appropriate and supportive workplace," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email.

"The letter expressed that a conversation would be welcome regarding information or recommendations related to the teams' policies."

"I'm grateful for this letter, and I do believe that this is a good-faith effort by the NFL," said Blackwell, who did not provide a copy of the letter to the Times. "There could be good things that come from it."

Blackwell sent the settlement proposal last month after Davis and Ware allegedly faced discrimination in the workplace. Davis was fired from the Saints' cheerleading squad after posting on Instagram what the team considered to be an inappropriate photo. She filed a complaint saying the organization has different standards for women and men.

Ware also filed a complaint against the Dolphins, alleging she was subjected to discrimination based on her gender and religious beliefs.

The league's response comes days after another report emerged relating to treatment of former Washington Redskins cheerleaders during a 2013 photo shoot in Costa Rica.