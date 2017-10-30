NFL: Chicago's Zach Miller has emergency operation to save his leg after suffering horror dislocation

Miller, here left, was trying to make a catch when his left leg bent in an unnatural position - USA TODAY Sports

Chicago lost tight end Zach Miller has had emergency surgery to save his leg after suffering a gruesome dislocated left knee injury on Sunday.

Miller was trying to make a 25-yard TD catch when his left leg got bent in an unnatural position as he landed in the end zone at New Orleans. The injury was replayed several times on the scoreboard and officials overturned the potential touchdown catch, saying the ball came loose when the 33-year-old tight end crashed to the turf.

According to ESPN, vascular surgeons have operated on Miller's leg with a damaged artery making the injury more severe than a normal dislocation.

"He'll be in our thoughts and prayers on our flight home," Bears coach John Fox said last night.

Bears TE Zach Miller was having urgent vascular surgery in New Orleans last night to repair artery damage on dislocated knee, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2017

It was the latest in a long line of tough injuries for Miller. After making a career-high 47 catches in 2016, he missed the final six games with a fractured foot. He did not play in any game from 2012 through 2014, primarily due to foot and shoulder issues.

"It's a tremendous loss," Bears running back Tarik Cohen said. "He always gets us fired up and knows exactly what to say. We have to find ways to keep moving forward."

The Bears also lost two offensive linemen. Right guard Kyle Long left the game with a hand injury in the first quarter and center Cody Whitehair left later with an elbow injury.