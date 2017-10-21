NFL comes to Twickenham: Martin Johnson welcomes American football to the home of rugby

Martin Johnson remembers a time when American football at Twickenham was an unthinkable prospect. When England’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain began watching the NFL it was on a Channel 4 Sunday round-up show, the best way to follow the game as a British gridiron fan in the 1980s.

Unlike the 24-hour year-round coverage available on these shores for NFL obsessives today, all the young Johnson had to go on was a highlights package. Unfortunately, by the time the games had reached British TV they were already a week old.

“The world has changed. Now I can go on YouTube and watch whatever I want, and it’s not all good," he says "I'm sure you can watch the Icelandic volleyball league if you wanted.”

Those early days of NFL fandom hold a special place in Johnson's heart. “There was a great joy and a bit of mystique about American football when I started watching it.

"I remember those games that I watched on Channel 4, I remember them vividly. Do I remember a game I watched four years ago? No, probably not as much."

The San Francisco 49ers are the team Johnson chose to follow in the 80s, but it will be another Pacific coast outfit appearing at Twickenham on Sunday evening. The Los Angeles Rams make their second visit to the home of British rugby to face the Arizona Cardinals, two NFC West divisional rivals coming into a bit of form.

Tyrann Mathieu presents Johnson with an Arizona Cardinals jersey Credit: SEAN RYAN/NFL More