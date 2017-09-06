NFL finds no wrongdoing by Patriots in Tom Brady concussion probe

The league looked into Gisele Bundchen's assertion that Tom Brady had a concussion last season and found no indications anything was hidden.

The NFL has found no evidence that the New England Patriots violated the league's concussion protocol regarding any potential head injury to Tom Brady last season, a league spokesman has said.

The probe was initiated after Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said during an interview on "CBS This Morning" in May that the quarterback had suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

Brady never appeared on the Patriots' league-mandated injury report with a head injury, and the team said it had followed all NFL procedures properly in his case, although Brady has not specifically denied his wife's claim.

The league said it reviewed film from every Patriots game last season, along with Brady's medical records and reports from the independent concussion spotters who worked New England's games.

"This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots' medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots' games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion," the league statement said.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots' medical staff in conducting this review."