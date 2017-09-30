NFL hand Trevathan two-game ban for Adams hit

The NFL have handed Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan a two-match ban for an illegal hit on Green Bay receiver Davante Adams.

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended for two games by the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

"Danny Trevathan of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for a violation of the safety-related playing rules in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers," the NFL statement read.

Trevathan will be allowed to appeal under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Adams was knocked out and concussed on the play in the third quarter of Green Bay's 35-14 victory.