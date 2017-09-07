How NFL matches in UK will work at Spurs' new stadium

In order to accommodate American football matches, Tottenham have unveiled a retractable pitch at their new Premier League ground

The Premier League and NFL will live together in perfect harmony at Tottenham's new stadium after Spurs revealed a groundbreaking dividing football pitch design.

Work is well under way to build the new venue on the site of Spurs' old White Hart Lane ground, Mauricio Pochettino's side currently playing their home matches at Wembley.

The arena – which has yet to be named – is expected to be ready for the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

As well as being Tottenham's new home, the ground will also host at least two NFL International Series matches per season, and to accommodate that developers have produced a stunning new concept.

The football pitch will be cut into three sections that roll in and out of the stadium as and when required, with a synthetic NFL pitch underneath.

Tottenham's playing surface will slide into the stadium on tracks before a whole host of electronic gadgets bring the playing surface together, as their latest video shows.