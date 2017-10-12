NFL, NFLPA release joint statement on national anthem policy

Players have not been forced to stand as Donald Trump claimed, according to the NFL and NFLPA.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying that there has been no change to their stance on protests during the United States national anthem.

President Donald Trump sent a tweet on Wednesday, lauding the NFL for forcing players to stand for the national anthem.

Trump has sparked outrage after he lashed out at NFL players for choosing to kneel during the anthem.

However, players have not been forced to stand as Trump claimed, according to the NFL and NFLPA.

"There has been no change in the current policy regarding the anthem," the statement read.

"The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalised.

"Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military, and we are coming together to deal with these issues in a civil and constructive way."

According to reports, NFL owners would consider a rule change that would make standing during the national anthem mandatory.

Owners will meet in New York next week with representatives from the players' union to discuss the national anthem controversy.