NFL reduces Trevathan's suspension to one game for helmet-to-helmet hit

Danny Trevathan saw his ban reduced from two games to one after successfully appealing his hit on Davante Adams.

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss just one game for his hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

The NFL reduced Trevathan's suspension from two games to one game, stemming from a helmet-to-helmet clash with Adams during last Thursday's 35-14 loss.

Trevathan appealed the ban and appeals officer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks cut it in half.

The suspension is for a violation of the league's player safety rules as he flew in with a wicked helmet-to-helmet collision that left Adams unconscious on the Lambeau Field turf.

Adams had been stood up by Bears safety Adrian Amos after making a short catch on a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line in the third quarter of Green Bay's win.

Trevathan apologised for the hit after the game and reached out to Adams, who said he was fine the following day.

Neither Bears head coach John Fox nor Green Bay's Mike McCarthy thought the hit was intentional and Adams could be in the line-up when the Packers face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.