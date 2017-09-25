NFL round-up: Late rule call helps Falcons beat Lions while Tom Brady works magic again

Matthew Stafford's pass to Golden Tate was ruled to be just short of the goal line in the final seconds, overturning the call on the field and allowing the Atlanta Falcons to hold on for a 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Stafford threw a slant to Tate and a video review determined he was down just inside the 1 with 8 seconds left. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock, and that ended the game because the Lions didn't have any timeouts.

Former NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino, now a Fox analyst, explained the call in a tweet:

"To recap in DET: ruling on the field was a TD which stops the clock. After review, Tate was short which would have kept the clock running ... This carries a 10-sec runoff. Had the call on the field been correct initially, the clock would have run out. That's the spirit of the rule."

The defending NFC champion Falcons (3-0) overcame Matt Ryan's three interceptions and many other mistakes, including on Detroit's last drive.

Detroit (2-1) never led in the game and failed to pull off another comeback in the fourth quarter.

Here's a full round-up of the day's games.

Patriots 36, Texans 33

Tom Brady worked his magic again.

Down by five points with the ball at his own 25 and 2:24 left, Brady took his team 75 yards, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass -- his fifth of the game -- to Brandin Cooks with 23 seconds left and then hit Cooks with a two-point conversion to give New England (2-1) the win over Houston.

Brady completed passes on third-and-15 (Rob Gronkowski) and third-and-17 (Danny Amendola, 27 yards) to set up the winning score as safety Corey Moore dropped an interception at the Houston 2.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston (1-2).

Bears 23, Steelers 17 (overtime)

Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Chicago to an upset win over Pittsburgh (2-1).

Bears running back Tarik Cohen appeared to end the game with a 73-yard touchdown run earlier in overtime, but officials determined he stepped out of bounds.

Howard finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago (1-2).

Packers 27, Bengals 24 (overtime)

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers coaxed Cincinnati defensive end Michael Johnson offside on third-and-10 and took advantage of the free play, throwing deep to Geronimo Allison, who ran to the 7. One play later, Mason Crosby booted a 27-yard field goal to give the Packers (2-1) the overtime victory over the Bengals (0-3).

Saints 34, Panthers 13

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes as New Orleans cracked one of the NFL's top defenses at Carolina.

Brees completed 22 of 29 passes for 220 yards as the Saints won in their first game this season.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was intercepted three times, and he didn't play after the third pickoff. Newton completed 17 of 26 passes for 167 yards for the Panthers (2-1).

Bills 26, Broncos 16

Tyrod Taylor threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a surprise win over visiting Denver Broncos.

Stephen Hauschka kicked four field goals as Buffalo improved to 2-1.

Trevor Siemian was 24 of 40 passing for 259 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for the Broncos (2-1).

Titans 33, Seahawks 27

Tennessee (2-1) scored 21 points in the third quarter and dumped visiting Seattle (1-2)

Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 20 of 32 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle's Russell Wilson hit on 29 of 49 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

Eagles 27, Giants 24

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott connected on a 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving Philadelphia (2-1) the victory over New York (0-3).

