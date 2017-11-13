NFL star scores 83-yard touchdown hours after the death of his prematurely-born son

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin revealed he had lost his son during complications in his wife's pregnancy just hours before taking to the pitch in the NFL.

Goodwin announced after the game on social media that he and his wife Morgan's infant son died due to complications during the pregnancy.

"Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am," Goodwin wrote in an Instagram post.

"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan.

"The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."

Incredibly, the 26-year-old went on to play a crucial role in San Francisco's 31-21 win over New York Giants on Sunday evening.

The 49ers wide receiver caught C.J Beathard's pass to score an 83-yard first-half touchdown as the 49ers won their first game of the season.

Beathard celebrated the play by kneeling down and blowing a kiss to the sky before appearing to say a prayer while his teammates rushed to join him.