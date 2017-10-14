NFLPA to request en banc rehearing of Elliott's case

The NFLPA said the union will request an en banc rehearing of Ezekiel Elliott's case – stemming from domestic violence allegations.

The NFLPA is not giving up on its fight for Ezekiel Elliott after the Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension was reinstated.

After the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reinstated Elliot's ban on Thursday, the NFLPA said the union will request an en banc rehearing of the 22-year-old's case – stemming from domestic violence allegations in July 2016.

An en banc hearing is a session in which a case is heard before all the judges of a court rather than by a panel of judges selected from them.

A panel of three judges voted 2-1 on Thursday to reinstate the six-game suspension initially handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in August.

The NFLPA has 14 days to file its petition for an en banc appeal hearing and Elliott would be allowed to play while the two sides await a court date.

The union immediately appealed Goodell's decision and Elliott was able to play the first five games of the season while awaiting the ruling from the Fifth Circuit.

The Cowboys (2-3) are on their bye this week and do not play until October 22 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott, who has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries, and his legal team are hoping he will be on the field at Levi's Stadium.

"We are currently exploring all of our legal options and will make a decision as to what is the best course of action in the next few days,'' Elliott's attorney Frank Salzano said, via ESPN.

If the six-game ban remains in place, Elliott would miss games against the 49ers, the Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers. He would be eligible to return against the Redskins on November 30.