Ngoma relishes working with new Bafana Bafana coach Baxter

Goal spoke to Ngoma, who recently received his first Bafana call-up ahead of the upcoming clash with Nigeria

Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma is not resting on his laurels after receiving a Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the clash with Nigeria in the 2019 Afcon opening qualifier next month.

“I’m honoured to have been given a chance to represent my country, but I can’t get carried away because being called up means you have to work hard for them to see why they called you there,” Ngoma told Goal.

“I’m looking forward to working with Stuart Baxter because he is a coach that has proven himself in South Africa. He has won titles. He created history with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport (United)," he added.

“As a player, it’s always good to be coached by different coaches because all of them have different approaches. We just need to learn and apply ourselves,” Ngoma added.

“At the end of the day, the job needs to be done on the field of play. You can’t get all excited (with the call-up). You must deliver on the field whenever you get the chance,” he stressed.

Ngoma, who has had a great season, was instrumental as the Citizens clinched the 2016 Telkom KnockOut Cup.