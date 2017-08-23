Nice midfielder Seri denies Barcelona move has been agreed

The midfielder insists that he has not played his last game for the French club, despite contrary media reports

Barcelona target Jean Michael Seri has claimed that he has not played his last game for Nice.

Seri featured in his side's 2-0 loss to Napoli in the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday evening, a result which eliminated Nice from the competition 4-0 on aggregate.

Barca have long been linked with a move for the 26-year-old midfielder, and speculation has only intensified following Neymar's €222 million move to PSG.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Seri had said his goodbyes to his team-mates ahead of a move worth in the region of £37m.

Seri, though, has now denied that, and insists that he remains relaxed about the situation.

"No, it wasn't my last match with Nice. I'll be at Amiens on Saturday," he said.

"I don't know too much [about the rumours]. I've told everyone to let me focus on my goal, which today was to focus on the Champions League and then, afterwards, to see if I'll leave or stay.

"If it happens with Barcelona, that's good, otherwise I am happy in Nice."

Barca have signed Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Marlon and Gerard Deulofeu thus far this summer.