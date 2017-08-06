Nice set to sign Sneijder

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker is on the verge of joining up at the Allianz Riviera after leaving Galatasaray

Nice are poised to complete the signing of Wesley Sneijder, Goal can confirm.

The Netherlands international, 33, left Galatasaray last in July but was spotted at the Ligue 1 side’s Champions League qualifying encounter with Ajax a fortnight ago.

Now the former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker only has the details to complete before adding to the Allianz Riviera side’s ranks, where he will team up with Mario Balotelli and Dante.

He is set to arrive in the Cote d’Azur city on Sunday before undergoing a medical on Monday, after which he will sign a one-year deal, should everything go according to plan.

Nice hope that Sneijder, who must sign by midnight on Monday night to be eligible for the Champions League play-off at Napoli, can lead them into the group stage of that competition. Regardless, he is expected to pass on his experience to a young squad.

The Ligue 1 side, who finished third in France’s top flight last season, will attempt to make one more big addition at the end of the transfer market.