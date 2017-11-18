Nichola Musonye: Kenyans will not miss Chan

But Musonye is convinced that Cecafa will act as a perfect replacement of the continental showpiece

Cecafa Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye says that Kenyans will not miss the aura of hosting the 2018 Chan Championship after the country lost the hosting rights to Morocco.

Kenya missed the chance of staging the continental showpiece last August after failing to comply with Caf's set regulations.

But Musonye is still convinced that the regional tournament, Cecafa will act as a perfect replacement to Chan.

“Kenyans still have an opportunity to watch some of the teams that qualified for Chan here at home,” Musonye said on NTV’s Top Sport.

“We’ll not miss Chan much because a quarter of the teams that have qualified for Chan will play here at home.”

Libya, Uganda have qualified for the 2018 games while Rwanda and Ethiopia will battle for the final slot in the playoff.

Kenya is set to host the regional games from December 3-17 in Kisumu, Kakamega and Nakuru Counties.