Nicholas Musonye: Kenya will have to work hard in Cecafa

Harambee Stars will face Rwanda, Libya, Tanzania and Zanzibar in Group A with only the top two teams progressing to semis

Nicholas Musonye says Kenya will have to work 'extra hard' to stand a chance of winning the forthcoming edition of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The veteran football administrator spoke on Thursday alongside the tournament's local organizing committee boss Herbert Mwachiro in Nairobi, during a press event where the draw for the competition was conducted.

Harambee Stars will face Rwanda, Libya, Tanzania and Zanzibar in Group A in Kisumu, with only the top two teams progressing into the semi-finals.

At position 87 on the updated Fifa rankings, Libya are the top-ranked nation in Kenya's pool, followed by Harambee Stars, who are placed 15 places below, Rwanda (118), Tanzania (136) and Zanzibar, who are not recognized by Fifa.

"I am putting the Kenyans on notice. You will have to work very hard to get out of this group. Some of the teams in there Group are very polished. Like Libya and Rwanda will be bringing their Chan (Africa Nations Championship) teams here."

Stars have won Cecafa title on six occasions, with the last coming in 2013 when the team beat Sudan 2-0 in a hotly contested final at Nyayo Stadium.

The other group of this tournament will consist defending champions Uganda Cranes, who are the highest ranked nation in this competition at position 70, Zimbabwe (104), Burundi (129), Ethiopia (151) and South Sudan (153).