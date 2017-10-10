Nick Kyrgios courts fresh controversy after early retirement in first round of Shanghai Masters

Nick Kyrgios controversially retired after losing the first set in his first-round encounter with Steve Johnson at the Shanghai Masters.

The 22-year-old, who lost the China Open final to Rafael Nadal two days ago following a run of fine form, cut a frustrated and disinterested figure at the competition for the second year running.

It was only 12 months ago that the Australian was handed a ban for showing a lack of effort against Mischa Zverev and arguing with the umpire and fans in Shanghai.

This time round Kyrgios cut short his match with America’s Johnson after the conclusion of the first set during which he was seen complaining about the match officials’ decision-making.

The Australian was handed a point penalty for an obscenity early on in the clash and was heard saying he would quit if he lost the tie-break.

After Johnson served an ace to win the breaker 7-5, Kyrgios walked over to shake hands with his opponent and umpire Fergus Murphy.

When asked if he required medical assistance, the 13th seed collected his bags and headed straight for the changing rooms as boos rang out around the stadium.

Kyrgios is expected to face some form of disciplinary action or warning from the ATP for his latest antics. He was handed an eight-week ban and fined $25,000 for his behaviour at Shanghai last year which brought his season to a premature end.

