Nick Kyrgios dumped out of US Open in typically obscene manner to fellow Australian John Millman

Life is never dull when Nick Kyrgios is around and the 22-year-old Australian was the centre of attention once again here at the US Open. In losing 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to his fellow countryman, John Millman, Kyrgios suffered a painful shoulder injury, was given code violations for an audible obscenity and racket abuse and had a point deducted.

To cap it all, the world No 17 admitted afterwards that Sebastian Grosjean, who has been helping to coach him this year, deserved to work with a player who was more committed than he was.

“I'm not good enough for him,” Kyrgios said. “He’s very dedicated. He's an unbelievable coach. He probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me.”

Kyrgios has been dealing with a succession of fitness issues this summer. He retired during his first-round matches at both Queen’s Club and Wimbledon because of a long-term hip issue and quit during his opening match at Washington just four weeks ago because of a problem with the same shoulder he hurt here.

Nevertheless, Kyrgios had played himself into form in his last tournament before arriving here. He included Rafael Nadal among his victims at Cincinnati as he reached his first Masters Series final before losing to Grigor Dimitrov.

After such a run Kyrgios would have been expected to make easy work of 28-year-old Millman, who had lost in the first round on both of his previous appearances in the main draw here.

Kyrgios, however, had not appeared in the best of moods in the first set, which he lost after dropping serve in the eighth game, though he played some sublime tennis to win the second.

When he was serving at 1-1 in the third set, however, Kyrgios felt a sudden pain in his right shoulder. At the subsequent changeover he took a medical time-out, during which he told the trainer that his shoulder felt “dead and numb” and “incredibly weak all of a sudden”. He added: “On one serve I lost power in my arm.”

He screamed in frustration as he returned to his chair at the next changeover and was given a code violation for an audible obscenity by Carlos Ramos, the umpire. Ramos said that the swearing had been reported to him by a line judge, but Kyrgios denied he had said anything. “That’s ridiculous,” Kyrgios told the umpire. “It’s a joke, man.”

