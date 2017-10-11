Nick Kyrgios fined for second year in row in Shanghai for conduct

For the second year running, Nick Kyrgios has come away from Shanghai in the red, financially speaking.

Having abandoned his match against Steve Johnson on Tuesday after the conclusion of the first set, Kyrgios posted a statement on social media saying that he had been suffering from a stomach bug and a sore shoulder. However, he did not undertake a medical examination after leaving the court.

As a result, sources at the tournament say that Kyrgios’s first-round prize money of $22,125 (£16,755) will not be paid out, and that he will also receive a $10,000 (£7,570) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This follows last year’s total fine of $41,500 (£31,430) for tanking – tennis-speak for giving up – against Mischa Zverev in the second round of Shanghai. There was also a three-week ban imposed last season, although that was reduced from eight weeks on condition that he consulted a sports psychologist.

This week, Kyrgios had an altercation with umpire Fergus Murphy during the latter stages of his aborted match against Johnson. Having been docked a point for an audible obscenity during the tie-break, he told Murphy that he would walk off court if he went on to lose the set, and he was as good as his word.

He then informed his social-media followers about his physical ailments in a statement that has since disappeared from his Twitter page. “I have been battling a stomach bug for the past 24 hours,” he wrote, “and I tried to be ready but I was really struggling on the court today which I think was pretty evident from the first point.

Just a little something to explain what happened in Shanghai today....#Sorrypic.twitter.com/V85qfrbixb — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2017