Nick Kyrgios fined for second year in row in Shanghai for conduct
For the second year running, Nick Kyrgios has come away from Shanghai in the red, financially speaking.
Having abandoned his match against Steve Johnson on Tuesday after the conclusion of the first set, Kyrgios posted a statement on social media saying that he had been suffering from a stomach bug and a sore shoulder. However, he did not undertake a medical examination after leaving the court.
As a result, sources at the tournament say that Kyrgios’s first-round prize money of $22,125 (£16,755) will not be paid out, and that he will also receive a $10,000 (£7,570) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.
This follows last year’s total fine of $41,500 (£31,430) for tanking – tennis-speak for giving up – against Mischa Zverev in the second round of Shanghai. There was also a three-week ban imposed last season, although that was reduced from eight weeks on condition that he consulted a sports psychologist.
This week, Kyrgios had an altercation with umpire Fergus Murphy during the latter stages of his aborted match against Johnson. Having been docked a point for an audible obscenity during the tie-break, he told Murphy that he would walk off court if he went on to lose the set, and he was as good as his word.
Steve Johnson through to @SH_RolexMasters second round after Kyrgios retires.#SHRolexMasterspic.twitter.com/cf3sgfZpPv— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2017
He then informed his social-media followers about his physical ailments in a statement that has since disappeared from his Twitter page. “I have been battling a stomach bug for the past 24 hours,” he wrote, “and I tried to be ready but I was really struggling on the court today which I think was pretty evident from the first point.
Just a little something to explain what happened in Shanghai today....#Sorrypic.twitter.com/V85qfrbixb— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2017
“My shoulder started to hurt in the practice today which didn’t help either and once I lost the first set I was just not strong enough to continue because I’ve not eaten for the past 24 hours.”
The timing of the incident felt all the stranger after the column that Kyrgios had posted on the Player’s Voice website only a day earlier.
Writing about a new charitable project that he is funding, he explained “You’ve probably heard me say a few times over the years that I don’t want tennis badly enough. But when I’m working on the NK Foundation and our Melbourne facility, I cast my mind forward to all the disadvantaged kids I’ll be helping.”
Later in the same article he added a few words that might now seem prophetic. “There’s definitely a new motivation that wasn’t there before. I guess time will tell (just don’t hold it against me the next time there’s a blow up!).”