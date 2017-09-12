Nick Kyrgios rediscovers his motivation in the nick of time ahead of Australia's Davis Cup semi-final against Belgium

Two weeks ago Nick Kyrgios slouched away from the temporary Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, discretely tucked away in the east corner of the complex, before settling into his chair in the press conference room and delivering his now customary post-Slam evisceration of his performance, his motivation and his career as a whole.

“I’m not dedicated to the game at all,” Kyrgios bemoaned for the nth time, adding pitifully that his coach, Sébastien Grosjean, deserved better.

“He’s very dedicated. He’s an unbelievable coach. He probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me,” he pined.

“He’s helped me a lot, especially with the training, in training sessions, but there are players out there that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day, [do the] the one-percenters. I’m not that guy.”

It didn’t take long for hacks around the world to reheat the What’s wrong with Nick Kyrgios? think pieces that have already been published a dozen times before. They all asked the same thing: Would the talented 22-year-old ever be able to retain his motivation for the sport and unlock the vast reserves of potential he quite clearly possesses?

The answer to the first part of that question, at least, appears to be a resounding yes – providing we are willing to take Kyrgios at his word.

View photos Kyrgios crashed out in the first round of the US Open (Getty) More

Because less than 14 days after insisting he was more interested in playing basketball than tennis, a newly motivated Kyrgios has claimed that he will “run through brick walls” to help Australia win the Davis Cup this season.

As this year’s tennis turnarounds go, it’s up there with Juan Martin del Potro fighting back from two sets down to beat Dominic Thiem in the US Open fourth-round last week. But Kyrgios claims he’s far more comfortable with the team aspect of Davis Cup play, rather than playing in Grand Slam singles tournaments where there is nowhere to hide.

“Davis Cup has done wonders for me this year,” a reinvigorated Kyrgios said ahead of Australia’s semi-final tie against Belgium, which starts on Friday.

View photos Kyrgios says he prefers playing in a team environment (Getty) More

“I’m just a massive fan of team sports and that’s probably the closest thing we’ve got in tennis. I love getting out there with a team and getting behind everyone that I’m close with and trying to get the win for the country obviously.

Read More