Nick Kyrgios storms off court after losing first set of Shanghai Masters clash

Nick Kyrgios could find himself in hot water again at the Shanghai Masters - AFP

Nick Kyrgios and controversy at the Shanghai Masters is becoming a recurring theme.

Last year the Australian was handed a ban by the ATP Tour for showing a lack of effort against Mischa Zverev and arguing with the umpire and fans.

But the 22-year-old, who lost the China Open final to Rafael Nadal two days ago, made little effort to win over the spectators in Shanghai as he produced a full ray of his histrionics for a second year running.

Kyrgios stormed off court after losing the first set of his match against Steve Johnson in an apparent protest at the officiating.

Kyrgios was handed a point penalty for an audible obscenity early on in the first-round clash and the 13th seed was heard to say he would quit if he lost the tie-break. After Johnson served an ace to win the breaker 7-5, Kyrgios walked over to shake hands.

Umpire Fergus Murphy asked the controversial Australian if he needed medical attention, but with boos ringing round the stadium, Kyrgios collected his bags and walked off.

Kyrgios could yet find himself in hot water for his latest antics. The Australian was handed an eight-week ban and fined $25,000 for his behaviour last year which effectively cut short his season.

Kyrgios patted the ball over the net serving times during his loss to Zverev and walked back to his chair before a serve had landed.

What is Nick Kyrgios doing.. pic.twitter.com/UAdmcmpkwU — BETDAQ (@BETDAQ) October 12, 2016

The Australian later had the ban reduced to three weeks after agreeing to an ATP plan which included consulting a sports psychologist. Back then, Kyrgios said he would "use this time off to improve on and off the court".