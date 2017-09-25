Nick Mwendwa: I will not resign because of Chan

President Nick Mwendwa has made a U-turn on his earlier threat to resign if Kenya missed out to host 2018 Chan competition

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has made a U-turn on his earlier threat to resign if Kenya failed to host 2018 Africa Nation Championship.

Mwendwa had threatened to leave office should Kenya fail to host the games, a statement that was meant to restore public confidence that the games will be staged in the country.

But in a surprising turn of event, Mwendwa, who is serving second year in office, has now shifted the blame to the government while at the same time clarifying that he was to resign only if FKF was responsible for the country’s failure to host the event.

"I said that I would resign if the federation is, in any way, responsible for the failure to host the tournament, unfortunately, we (FKF) are not the one tasked with building stadiums," insists Mwendwa.

Mwendwa, who has come under sharp criticism from a section of Kenyans, who are now calling for his resignation, also pointed fingers at ‘some people at Caf’ for Kenya’s failure.

"There are some people at Caf, who didn't want us to host this championship.”

With the rights gone, the national team, Harambee Stars’ now forfeits their privilege of taking part in the event as the host nation.