Nicky Hayden dead: Former MotoGP world champion's brother, Roger Lee, pays emotional tribute on Instagram

Roger Lee Hayden has posted an emotional and touching tribute on Instagram after the death of his brother, former MotoGP world champion Nicky, at the age of 35 following a cycling accident.

Ex-MotoGP and World Superbike rider Hayden was hit by a car while cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday, and he was transferred to the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena to be treated for serious head and chest injuries in the intensive care unit.

The American succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, with an outpouring of emotion and tributes from within motorsport following on social media after the loss of a much-loved rider and person, such was his likeable personality.

At the time of his death, a number of Hayden’s family were by his side, and his younger brother Roger Lee chose to pay tribute to Nicky with an emotional message that he posted on Instagram.

It read: “Nicky my brother, our story wasn't supposed to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you.

“I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend.

“I could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road [sic] with you again. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it.”

The message was all the more touching given it went on to speak directly to Nicky on a personal level, away from the track personality that many were able to see and appreciate during his 13 years in MotoGP and his all-to-brief time in World Superbikes.

“I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years,” Roger Lee added.

“Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide.”

After being crowned the 2006 MotoGP world champion at the final round in Valencia following a titanic battle with motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, Hayden celebrated passionately with his family, including his father, Earl, and his two brother, Tommy and Roger Lee, whose post on Instagram included a picture taken in the aftermath of that title success and what the pair were sharing at that exact moment that the photograph was taken.

