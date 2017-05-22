Nicky Hayden dead: Sporting world pays tribute after former MotoGP world champion dies aged 35

The sporting world is paying tribute to Nicky Hayden, the World Superbike Championship rider and former MotoGP world champion, who has died at the age of 35 five days after he was involved in a road accident.
Hayden was cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday when he was hit by a car. The Kentucky-born rider had been training following his 12th-placed finish at the World Superbikes race at Imola on 14 May.
On Monday, the Cesena hospital where he was being treated for his injuries announced that he had died having suffered "a very serious polytrauma".
Hayden captured imaginations across the world of sport with his dramatic 2006 MotoGP championship victory, which saw the Kentucky-born rider break Valentino Rossi's five-year winning streak.
Following the confirmation of his death, figures from across sport have paid tribute to Hayden. His team-mate in 2006 when he won the world title, Dani Pedrosa, wrote: "Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69."
Sporting tributes to Nicky Hayden
Dani Pedrosa
Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g— Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017
Mark Webber
A beautiful person, genuine and real.— Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) May 22, 2017
RIP mate. pic.twitter.com/UiDwzhe67N
Felipe Massa
R.I.P @NickyHayden . My thoughts are with his family. Muita Força a sua família @NickyHayden 🙏🏻 dia muito triste para o esporte !!! pic.twitter.com/xAaAkEgDV5— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) May 22, 2017
Chris Hoy
Just awful... RIP Nicky Hayden. https://t.co/7sdZ84K22n— Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) May 22, 2017
Chris Froome
So sad. Rest In Peace Nicky... pic.twitter.com/vVqXFMTs6D— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 22, 2017
Giedo van der Garde
Terrible... Rest In Peace, @NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/7RXbgixPcc— Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) May 22, 2017
Scott Redding
Just heart breaking. Nicky was more than just a true hero in my eyes. I send my love from deep inside my heart. R.I.P Kentucky Kid #69💐❤️— ReddingPower (@Reddingpower) May 22, 2017
Danny Kent
Nicest guy in the paddock! So so sad😔 always in our hearts❤️ RIP Nicky xx pic.twitter.com/r2iqvGuDrQ— Danny Kent (@DannyKent52) May 22, 2017
Gino Rea
No no no 😭😭 I can barely believe it.— Gino Rea (@GinoRea) May 22, 2017
R.I.P Nicky Hayden, you were and always will be an idol to me. Your star will shine forever. https://t.co/7C3WZcSLBI
Aleix Espargaró
Hayden's mother Rose and brother Tommy had been at this bedside, along with Hayden's fiancee.