Niculescu breezes to Limoges title
Monica Niculescu clinched a fourth career WTA singles title on Sunday as she breezed to a 6-4 6-2 victory over Antonia Lottner in the Open de Limoges final.
Niculescu - ranked 101 places above her opponent - was heavy favourite for the WTA 125 Series final and made light work of the German.
A break in the opening game from the Romanian set the tone, although she did require a second after Lottner - playing in her first WTA final after Sabine Lisicki retired hurt from their semi - levelled the set at 3-3.
Lottner's show of resistance was brief and she fell 4-0 down at the beginning of the second set, with Niculescu converting her second match point to take the title.