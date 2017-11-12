Niculescu breezes to Limoges title

Antonia Lottner was unable to cause an upset as Monica Niculescu won the Open de Limoges.

Monica Niculescu clinched a fourth career WTA singles title on Sunday as she breezed to a 6-4 6-2 victory over Antonia Lottner in the Open de Limoges final.

Niculescu - ranked 101 places above her opponent - was heavy favourite for the WTA 125 Series final and made light work of the German.

A break in the opening game from the Romanian set the tone, although she did require a second after Lottner - playing in her first WTA final after Sabine Lisicki retired hurt from their semi - levelled the set at 3-3.

Lottner's show of resistance was brief and she fell 4-0 down at the beginning of the second set, with Niculescu converting her second match point to take the title.