Nigel Pearson back working for Leicester's owners after being appointed manager of Belgian club OH Leuven

Nigel Pearson has returned to management with OH Leuven: Getty

Nigel Pearson has returned to club management with Belgian second division club OH Leuven, who share the same King Power International Group owners as Leicester.

Pearson was sacked at Leicester in June 2015 just weeks after masterminding an unlikely escape from relegation and was widely credited for putting the wheels in motion for their incredible Premier League title triumph the following season.

Following an ill-fated spell at Derby last year, he will now once again work alongside the Srivaddhanaprabha family after being appointed head coach of OH Leuven, replacing Dennis van Wijk.

Pearson said on the club's official website: "I look forward to throwing myself back into football, working with King Power's people again and helping out with this beautiful club.

"Through my experience with King Power's people, I know how to develop the club and I'm looking forward to contributing to it.

"The club has many good players and a good staff that guides them. I cannot wait to work with them and achieve our goals."