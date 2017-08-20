Niger Tornadoes' Bala: We seek 'good result' vs. Sunshine Stars

The Ikon Allah Boys eliminated El Kanemi Warriors from the Federation Cup and the gaffer feels they can build on that with a good outing in Ijebu Ode

Niger Tornadoes coach, Abubakar Bala says his side aim to get a good result against Sunshine Stars at the Dipo Dina Stadium on Sunday.

The Minna side had lost 3-0 at Akwa United in a league clash before subduing El Kanemi Warriors 2-1 in the Federation Cup first round on Wednesday.

And the gaffer believes the cup progress will inspire them to secure a favourable outing against the Owena Whales in Ijebu Ode.

"We had a good game and sweet victory against El Kanemi Warriors [in the Federation Cup] on Wednesday," Bala told Goal .

"El Kanemi Warriors are no pushovers because they are also a great side but my boys gave a good account of themselves to see off the same team we beat here (Lokoja) a few days ago.

"Creating a lot of chances in a game is better if you create your chance you take the few you are able to take them.

"We had a lot of chances but we couldn't bury them but I'm satisfied with the result. I want the boys to do better in our subsequent games," he added.

"For Sunshine Stars, we have received a morale booster after going down 3-0 to Akwa United last weekend and won't want to lose two games in a row.

"We believe now that the boys can go there (Ijebu Ode) and do better. All we want against Sunshine is a good result."