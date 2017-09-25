Niger Tornadoes 'fought hard' to qualify, says Iko James

Ikon Allah sent Kennedy Boboye's men packing from the Federation Cup to reach the semi-final and the defender insists they worked hard to earn it

Niger Tornadoes' Iko James says his side fought hard to advance to the semi-final of this year's Federation Cup after a 4-2 aggregate win over Plateau United.

Ikon Allah will face FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the semi-final and the defender is confident they will replicate their form to silence the Anambra Warriors.

"We are very happy to qualify for the semi-finals of the Federation Cup," James told Goal.

"We played as a team and fought hard to defeat Plateau United. Our determination and teamwork were what pushed us to win.

"We knew it was going to be difficult beating them, but winning 2-0 in the first leg in Lokoja gave us a lot of confidence before the return leg.

"In Jos, we came out strong and got the two goals before Plateau equalized but we didn't allow them to defeat us. It was a tough match but we really fought hard to qualify.

"Next for us is Ifeanyi Ubah, we will ready for them. Another tough game for us, if we play as a team and take our chances, we will surely get to the final."