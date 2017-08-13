Niger Tornadoes 'will leave Uyo unscratched' - Bala aims Akwa United's fall

Having pipped El Kanemi Warriors to step up their bid for a good finish, the gaffer has eyed stunning the Promise Keepers

Niger Tornadoes coach, Abubakar Bala reveals his plan to shock Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Ikon Allah Boys will be hoping to build on the 1-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors as they face ambitious Abdu Maikaba's men on Sunday.

Even with the absence of Alhassan Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Arinwachukwu Emmanuel and Hafiz Aremu for the Promise Keepers, the gaffer insists the encounter will be tough.

"We will work very hard. Enyimba and Akwa United were teams I targeted to get something from the beginning of the season," Bala told Goal.

"I was unfortunate to get something at Enyimba, now we are up against Akwa United. We will be well prepared and ready for them.

"We have worked on our major problems like scoring and we hope to see a lot of improvement against Akwa United.

"I know it is going to be a difficult match for us but I'm confident we will leave Uyo unscratched.

"I'm really not bothered about the absence of some of the key players who are away for CHAN qualifier. They have a good team but our focus is to get at least a draw in Uyo," he concluded.