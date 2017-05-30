Niger Tornadoes defeat an unpleasant result, says MFM's Zikiye

Ikon Allah Boys were too hot for the Olukoya Boys to handle at the Minna Township Stadium in what could be termed a sweet revenge for the hosts

MFM’s Jonathan Zikiye is unhappy with his side’s 3-0 to Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter at the Minna Township Stadium.

A brace from Waliki Musa and one from Wilfred Angel gave Ikon Allah Boys a revenge over the Olukoya Boys, after bowing by the same scoreline in the first leg at Agege Stadium.

And the defender, who was making his debut since his switch from Wikki Tourists describes the result as an unpalatable one.

"I wasn’t happy but we have to take it that way, we will continue to take each match day as they come but it wasn’t a pleasant result," Zikiye told Goal.

"And that’s the thing with football, in the reverse fixture, we beat Tornadoes 3-0, so it is football and we just have to forge ahead.

"The game today was not too bad, particularly the second wife, we did very well but we started slowly in the first half and that affected us a little, but we came out stronger later in the game but by then they had already scored all their goals, so we just have to accept it like that."

MFM dropped to fourth position with 34 points from 21 games, and they welcome red-hot FC IfeanyiUbah to the Agege Stadium on Sunday.