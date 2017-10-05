Niger Tornadoes get N2m offer for FC IfeanyiUbah clash

The Ikon Allah Boys are set to be rewarded if they reach the final of the competition, at the expense of the Anambra Warriors

Niger Tornadoes' players have been promised a cash gift of two million naira if they beat FC IfeanyiUbah in their Federation Cup semi-final in Nnewi on Thursday.

The Ikon Allah Boys came from two goals down to defeat the Anambra Warriors 4-2 in the first leg at the Confluence Stadium.

And in a message conveyed to the players, Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello pledged to reward them with the cash gift if they make it to the final of the cup competition.

"I and the good people of Niger State are very much behind you [players] as you take on FC IfeanyiUbah," read the Governor's message to the players read via club chairman Adamu Mohammed.

"I promise to reward you with two million naira if you qualify for the final of the Federation Cup. I wish you all the best in Nnewi."

The Ikon Allah Boys were champions in 2000 and will be hoping to subdue the defending champions to book a place in the final slated for October 15 in Lagos.