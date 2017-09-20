Niger Tornadoes plot Plateau United Federation Cup exit

The Ikon Allah survived FC Abuja over two legs to earn a spot in the last eight, and their midfielder is unmoved by the Peace Boys’ threat

Niger Tornadoes' Wilfred Ammeh says his side are intimidated by the success of Plateau United ahead of Wednesday’s Federation Cup clash in Lokoja.

Kennedy Boboye’s men emerged as Nigeria Professional Football League champions for the first time in their history, and they have also set thier sight on the Federation Cup diadem.

But the midfielder insists that his team are not intimidated by the pedegree of the Jos based side.

"I want to congratulate them on winning the league title but we are not scared of facing them again," Ikefe told Goal.

"They are the champions, no doubt, but we are not bothered about that. We defeated them the last time here in Lokoja and we are ready to do it again.

"We played very well to get to this stage and we cannot afford to disappoint ourselves and the fans.

“We have a team that is capable of playing in the final and we will not waste our chances this time. We were not really at our best against FC Abuja but against Plateau, we will fight to win."