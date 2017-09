Sierra Leone have crashed out of the Wafu Nations Cup after they were silenced 2-0 by Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Second half strikes from Osas Okoro and Peter Eneji were all the Super Eagles needed to subdue the unyielding Leone Stars who gave a good account of themselves.

More shortly...

View photos Nigeria versus Sierra Leone More

