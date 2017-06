Three goals in 27 first-half minutes set Gernot Rohr’s men on their way to a comfortable victory over the Hawks on Thursday

Ahmed Musa struck twice as Nigeria cruised past Togo 3-0 in an international friendly played at the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris.

The Leicester City was unimposing in the Super Eagles 1-1 draw with Corcisa, but more than made up for lost time in Thursday’s game with a double in 15 minutes.

More shortly...