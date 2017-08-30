Nigeria's Joy Bokiri joins Greek club Elpides Karditsas

The Nigerian has completed her move to the Greek women's topflight side from Nigeria Women's Premier League side Bayelsa Queens

Nigeria youth international Joy Bokiri has joined Greek women club Elpides Karditsas on a one-year deal from Bayelsa Queens.

The Falconets midfield confirmed the move to the Panelinio Protathlima side, who finished as runners-up last season after passing a successful medical on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who was recently called up to Nigeria U20 ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Tanzania, will don jersey number 12 at the Greek women's top-flight outfit.

“I'm happy with the offer and looking forward to proving myself," Bokiri told Goal.

"I always love to winning and helping the team to win titles will be my great desire.”

Before her switch, Bokiri had represented Nigeria at the 2014 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup and 2016 Fifa U20, making eight appearances and scoring three goals.

She powered the Restoration Girls to qualify for the Nigeria Women’s Premier League Super 4 after finishing top of group A this season.