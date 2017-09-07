Nigeria 'know what to do' to convince Tammy Abraham to ditch England

The England Under-21s qualifies to play for the Super Eagles through his father and the national team are trying their utmost to play for them

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick is confident that England Under-21 international Tammy Abraham can be convinced to commit his international career to the Super Eagles.

Abraham - currently on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea - has played for England at U18, U19 and U21 level, but he is eligible for Nigeria through his father.

And Pinnick - a friend of Abraham's dad - says his nation are working on the forward, who netted his first Premier League goal at Crystal Palace before the international break and then scored again for the Young Lions against Latvia.

"We are working on getting Abraham," said Pinnick. "Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood.

"So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do."

Nigeria lead their pool in World Cup qualifying, with Zambia three points behind after four matches.