Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere joins Cyprus club Barcelona FA

Having seen out her contract with French side PSG Ladies, the Nigerian has completed a move to the Cyprus women's topflight side

Nigeria international Ngozi Ebere has joined Cyprus women club Barcelona FA on a one-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain ladies.

The Super Falcons defender had joined PSG in 2015 after a good outing at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada, but struggled for form and playing time with Patrice Lair's side.

On Wednesday, Ebere confirmed her move to Cyprus first division women’s side, who finished runners-up in the 2016 Women's Cup after having a successful medical in Germasogeia.

The 26-year-old has been handed jersey no. 26 for the Cypriot women topflight side.

"I'm happy joining the team and very eager to prove my worth here," Ebere told Goal.

"I had a rough time at PSG, but that's in the past now, I am looking forward to the challenge here and will love to begin winning and helping the team win titles."

She is expected to make her debut in the Women's Superettan Cup final against Apollon Ladies on Sunday, October 29 at the Community Stadium in Parekklisia.