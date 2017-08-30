Nigeria's Ogu counts on fans' support against Cameroon

The Israeli based midfielder believes the Super Eagles supporters will play the 12th man role as they aim for a win against the Indomitable Lions

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu is confident the presence of fans will spur Nigeria to victory over Cameroon in Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

The Super Eagles remain unbeaten in the Group B opening two games and sit atop with six points.

And they face the African champions - placed second in the group, four points adrift Gernot Rohr's men - at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

"It is a big plus representing your country. It is very important for us to take the game with everything we have,” Ogu told media.

"The Cameroonians are the African champions and it is going to be a difficult game but we are looking forward to win because we are playing in front of our fans and country. We believe we are going to win.”