Nigeria's World Cup spot ‘a dream come true’ , says matchwinner Iwobi

The Arsenal winger came off the bench to score the goal that sealed the Super Eagles place in Russia next summer and he is over the moon

Alex Iwobi has described Nigeria's qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup as ‘a dream come true’.

The Arsenal winger came on as a second half substitute and netted the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute as Gernot Rohr's side secured a much needed victory over Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.

The result saw Nigeria become the first African side to reach the showpiece as they sit atop group B with 13 points, six ahead of the Chipolopolo.

And the matchwinner has taken to the social media to express his happiness.

"A dream come true. We're heading to the World Cup," Iwobi tweeted.

"Nice to get the winning goal, massive thanks to our fans. The atmosphere was crazy."