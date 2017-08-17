Nigeria B defeat Kano Pillars in friendly ahead of Benin Republic clash

Salisu Yusuf's men boosted their confidence ahead of Sunday's encounter with the Squirrels seeing off Sai Masu Gida on Thursday

Nigeria home-based senior national team defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 in a friendly match at the Sani Abacha Stadium ahead of Sunday's qualifier against Benin Republic. ‎

Stephen Odey's 14th minute strike handed the Super Eagles a narrow friendly win and confidence boost to confront the Squirrels in the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier.

Having bowed 1-0 in the first leg, final round against the west Africans in Cotonou, the Salisu Yusuf's men face the danger of missing 2018 CHAN.

A win of at least two goals without conceding will see Nigeria book a place in next year's finals in Kenya.