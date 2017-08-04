Nigeria B defeat Kano Pillars in friendly

Salisu Yusuf's men stepped up their preparation for showdown with the Squirrels with victory over Sai Masu Gida Boys in a friendly on Friday

Nigeria's home based national team defeated Kano Pillars 3-1 in a local friendly at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Friday.

The Super Eagles B side are currently preparing for the African Nations Championship qualifier clash with the Benin Republic later this month.

Alhassan Ibrahim's brace plus Mathias Samuel's strike all in the first half ensured Salisu Yusuf's men subdued their opponents in Kano.

They will trip to the Benin Republic for the first leg of the second round qualifier on August 11 in Cotonou before hosting them in the reverse fixture a week later in Kano.

The fifth edition of the African Nations Championship will be held in Kenya with 16 teams to play in the tournament scheduled to hold from January 11 to February 2, 2018.