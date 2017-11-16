Nigeria B, Kano Pillars for Super Four tournament

The national side and Sai Masu Gida boys will take part in the upcoming Nigeria's topflight pre-season championship billed to hold in Kano

Nigeria B team and Kano Pillars have been included in this year's Super Four tournament scheduled to hold from December 11 to 17 in Kano.

On Thursday, the League Management Company confirmed the northern commercial city for the pre-season competition as part of activities for the commencement of the new season.

Kano Pillars are the hosts while the Super Eagles B will be using the competition as dress rehearsals for the 2018 African Nations Championship billed for Morocco.

Shehu Dikko, the LMC chairman explained varying reasons behind the inclusion of Super Eagles and the Sai Masu Gida boys in the tournament.

"League champions Plateau United, MFM FC, Enyimba FC and Akwa United will participate in the Super Four pre-season tournament," Dikko told Goal.

"The sole objective is to ensure that the four participating league teams prepare adequately for their continental engagements next year.

"We have accepted that Kano Pillars and the Super Eagles B join the traditional four clubs representing Nigeria in all Caf club competition to participate in the tournament.

"For the Super Eagles B, we need to prepare them for the CHAN 2018 and get the players in shape. We did this in 2014 when we invited the U23s and U20s to play the Super Four.

"The results were great as the U20s easily emerge African champions and U23 saw their mistakes which they corrected and were able to qualify for Olympics.

"For Pillars, we are bringing them into the event to attract home fans for a spectacle and competitive tournament," he concluded.